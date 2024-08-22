An accident? Experts clash at trial of 3 guards in 2014 death of man at Detroit-area mall

DETROIT (AP) — Jurors have heard different opinions from experts about the death of a man who was pinned to the floor at a Detroit-area mall in 2014. Three guards are on trial for involuntary manslaughter, more than 10 years after McKenzie Cochran died at Northland Center. The Oakland County medical examiner defended the official conclusion that Cochran’s death by asphyxiation was an accident. But Dr. Carl Schmidt says it was no accident and could be called a homicide. The 25-year-old Cochran was heard saying, “I can’t breathe.” Closing arguments are expected Friday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.