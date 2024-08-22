Skip to Content
AP National News

Florida State, ACC complete court-ordered mediation as legal fight drags into football season

KVIA
By
Published 5:39 PM

AP College Football Writer

Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference completed mediation mandated by a Florida judge, according to a court filing, as the legal battle between the school and league appears poised to drag into the football season and beyond. According to the filing, representatives of the school and conference mediated in person on Aug. 13. The two-sentence joint notice of mediation compliance stated that no resolution was reached and discussions would continue.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content