A photographer captures the mpox health crisis in Africa in a closeup

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Moses Sawasawa, a freelance photographer in Congo who began his career in 2015 at the age of 18, has been collaborating with The Associated Press since 2021. He covers humanitarian issues, culture, health and daily life. He grew up in a time of conflict but, instead, has focused his work on capturing everyday activities with his camera. What fascinates him most is the human being, especially women and children, who are almost omnipresent in his photographs. He took a closeup photo of a 90-year-old man to illustrate cases of mpox in adults.

