Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient

Labor Day weekend is the last blast of summer vacation, and that means lots of Americans will be traveling. Airports, highways, beaches and theme parks are all expected to be packed for the long holiday weekend. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more people at airports than during any previous Labor Day period. Auto club AAA says bookings for domestic travel are running 9% higher than at this time last year, but international trips are down 4%. Motorists and air travelers are getting a break on prices, with gasoline and airfares both down a little from very high levels last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.