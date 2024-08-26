Tunisia’s president reshuffles Cabinet ahead of October election

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has sacked several members of his cabinet, replacing his defense and foreign ministers as campaigning kicks off for the upcoming presidential election. The constitution he rewrote three years ago gives him full power to choose the Cabinet. He changed prime ministers two weeks ago. Saied is seeking his second term in the Oct. 6 presidential election. He will face only three challengers, after the election agency rejected the majority of prospective candidates, including several of Saied’s detractors from across Tunisia’s political spectrum.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.