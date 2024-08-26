Tunisia’s president reshuffles Cabinet ahead of October election
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has sacked several members of his cabinet, replacing his defense and foreign ministers as campaigning kicks off for the upcoming presidential election. The constitution he rewrote three years ago gives him full power to choose the Cabinet. He changed prime ministers two weeks ago. Saied is seeking his second term in the Oct. 6 presidential election. He will face only three challengers, after the election agency rejected the majority of prospective candidates, including several of Saied’s detractors from across Tunisia’s political spectrum.