Book Review: ‘Swallow the Ghost’ a promising but uneven exploration of memory in Internet age

Eugenie Montague explores memory in the digital age with her debut novel “Swallow the Ghost.” The Associated Press’ Andrew DeMillo writes that the novel is imaginative but also frustrating in its approach. The book tells the story of Jane Murphy, who works at a social media startup on an Internet novel that’s gained a viral following. Her story is told through three sections where the style and genre of writing changes. DeMillo writes that the book includes beautiful prose that’s hard to forget but also meanders at times. He says it’s an ambitious book that leaves readers much to think about and introduces Montague as an inventive new voice.

