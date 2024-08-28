2 German boys die after being buried in sand at a Denmark beach

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died. Police said Monday that the boys, 9 and 12 — who were on holiday with their family from Munich — died late Tuesday. They have not been named. The boys were pulled out by people at the beach, after being buried for 40 minutes. They were flown by helicopter in critical condition to the university hospital in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, where they died.

