A Swiss citizen has been arrested in Burkina Faso, Switzerland’s foreign ministry says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Swiss authorities say a Swiss citizen has been arrested in Burkina Faso. The Swiss foreign ministry tells The Associated Press it is aware of the arrest. It adds that “for reasons of data and privacy protection, no further details can be provided.” The West African nation governed by a military junta continues to sever its ties with the West. The military government has not responded to a request for comment.

