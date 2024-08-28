GM delays Indiana electric vehicle battery factory but finalizes joint venture deal with Samsung

DETROIT (AP) — Production at an electric vehicle battery cell plant jointly run by General Motors and Samsung SDI has been delayed as EV sales have slowed in the U.S. The companies finalized their agreement Tuesday to jointly run the new factory in New Carlisle, Indiana, near South Bend, but said production would not start until 2027. Previously the plant was supposed to start making cells in 2026. The delay will be less than a year, due to market conditions and working out contract details, GM said. Construction of the factory is already under way. Electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are still growing but have slowed as more practical consumers worry about range and the ability to recharge while traveling.

