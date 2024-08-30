Known as ‘Johnny Hockey,’ Johnny Gaudreau was an NHL All-Star and a top U.S. player internationally

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles Thursday night near their childhood home in New Jersey. Gaudreau was known as “Johnny Hockey” before he entered the league thanks to his dazzling play growing up and at Boston College. The Carneys Point, New Jersey, native spent nine seasons with the Calgary Flames and the past two with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.