New Hampshire’s highest court upholds policy supporting transgender students’ privacy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld a school district’s policy aimed at supporting the privacy of transgender students. In a 3-1 opinion issued Friday, the court upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the mother of a Manchester School District student. She sued after inadvertently discovering that her child had asked to be called at school by a name typically associated with a different gender. The court says that the policy does not directly implicate parents’ abilities to raise and care for a child and that the plaintiff failed to show it infringed on a fundamental parenting right.

