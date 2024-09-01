It’s a pork chop on a stick and a vanilla shake for Tim Walz at the Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz munched on a pork chop on a stick and washed it down with a vanilla shake as the Minnesota governor and his family visited his home state fair. Walz was joined Sunday by his wife, Gwen, and their daughter, Hope. He said there are a lot of great state fairs in the country but that Minnesota’s is the best. “I can say that having tried pork chops in Iowa,” he said. Cheering fairgoers crowded around to shake hands with Walz and snap photos. For Labor Day, Walz plans to meet with union leaders in Milwaukee on Monday.

