Mountain lion attacks 5-year-old at Southern California park and is euthanized

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy at a popular Southern California park over the holiday weekend and state rangers later euthanized the big cat. The Fish and Wildlife department says the child was attacked Sunday afternoon while playing near his family’s picnic table at Malibu Creek State Park west of Los Angeles. Authorities say adults charged at the lion and it released the boy, who was hospitalized with injuries that were significant but not life-threatening. He was released Monday. Mountain lions rarely attack people. Wildlife officials say there have been 20 confirmed attacks in a century of record keeping, and only three have been fatal.

