Salvagers abandon effort to tow burning oil tanker in Red Sea targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Salvagers have abandoned an effort to tow away a burning oil tanker in the Red Sea targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. That’s according to a European Union naval mission. The announcement Tuesday by the EU’s Operation Aspides leaves the Sounion stranded in the Red Sea, threatening to spill its 1 million barrels of oil. The Houthis initially attacked the Greek-flagged tanker on Aug. 21 with small arms fire, projectiles and a drone boat. Last week, the Houthis released footage showing they planted explosives on board the Sounion and ignited them in a propaganda video, something the rebels have done before in their campaign.

