How to watch the presidential debate between Trump and Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet next week for the first time in person at their only scheduled debate this election season. The debate will be held Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will be hosted by ABC News and moderated by the network’s David Muir and Linsey Davis. The setting is the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Like the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, no audience will be present and the mics will be muted except for when it’s a candidate’s turn to speak.

