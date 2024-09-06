Pamela Anderson takes a bow at TIFF for ‘The Last Showgirl’

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival has played host to many comeback stories over the years. Brendan Fraser was cheered here two years ago for his performance in “The Whale.” This year’s unlikely comeback story might be Pamela Anderson. On Friday, Gia Coppola premiered her film “The Last Showgirl,” an indie drama starring Anderson as an aging Las Vegas showgirl. The film, which is for sale in Toronto, drew mixed reviews but warm applause for the 57-year-old Anderson. For Anderson, whose most notable credits include “Baywatch” and “Borat,” the festival acclaim was a novel experience.

