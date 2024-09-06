Swirling federal investigations test New York City mayor’s ability to govern

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing mounting questions over his ability to govern after federal investigators seized phones from multiple officials in his administration. Federal agents on Wednesday took devices from Adams’ police commissioner, his schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and several other advisers. None of the officials involved have been charged with a crime, but the wave of searches adds to a cloud of suspicion around Adams, a former city police captain who has fashioned himself as a champion of law and order. Adams has insisted he will stay focused on running the city.

