Ex-CIA officer who spied for China faces prison time — and a lifetime of polygraph tests

HONOLULU (AP) — A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI who received cash, golf clubs and other expensive gifts in exchange for spying for China faces a decade in prison if a U.S. judge approves his plea agreement. Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 71, is due in U.S. District Court in Hawaii on Wednesday. He made a deal in May with federal prosecutors, who agreed to recommend the 10-year term in exchange for his guilty plea to a count of conspiracy to gather or deliver national defense information to a foreign government. The deal also requires him to submit to U.S. government polygraph tests for the rest of his life.

