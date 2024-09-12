A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, swaying lamps and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered 4 miles (7 kilometers) north of Malibu and was about 7 miles (11 kilometers) below the surface.

The jolt was felt as far as 45 miles (72 kilometers) away in Orange County, where people reported items moving in their homes.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said fire authorities were surveying the city for damage, as was the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Rene Vasquez, manager at The Country Kitchen breakfast place in Malibu, said the shaking lasted a few seconds and kitchen staff ducked outside as a precaution, but there was no damage.

“It wasn’t that bad,” Vasquez said. “Thank God nothing fell.”

People, including several celebrities, took to social media to post they were awakened by a jolt.

Hotel heiress and media personality Paris Hilton wrote on X, “That #Earthquake was scary.” Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian posted: “Damn that was a big one.”

Some residents said they were alerted by the state’s earthquake early warning system.

The quake comes as the region has been dealing with three major wildfires burning east of Los Angeles that torched dozens of homes and forced thousands to evacuate. The blazes erupted during a blistering heat wave that has just subsided.

A number of quakes have been felt in the area in recent months, including a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in August that rattled nerves from the Los Angeles area to San Diego, swaying buildings, knocking items off shelves and setting off car alarms. The temblor caused a pipe to burst at the ornate 1927 Pasadena City Hall building.