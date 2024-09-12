Explosion at an Idaho gas station leaves two critically injured and others presumed dead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say two people were badly burned and two others are believed to be dead after an explosion and fire destroyed a gas station in a small north-central Idaho town Wednesday afternoon. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s office says the explosion at the Atkinson Distributing station in Cardiff was reported just after 3 p.m., and the fire was still burning late that night. Atkinson Distributing manager Jeff Adams says two employees were flown to a burn center in Seattle and were in critical condition on Thursday. Adams said a couple of customers were also believed to have died inside the gas station building. The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

