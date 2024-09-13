Longtime AD and 2-time national champion baseball coach Tanner to switch roles at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former national champion baseball coach and longtime South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner is changing roles at the school. He announced Friday he would leave as head of the department once his successor is chosen to become an advisor to university president Michael Amiridis. The school said its search for a new athletic director would start after the fall semester. Tanner won the College World Series with the Gamecocks in 2010 and 2011. He took over as athletic director in July 2012 after his team played for a third straight year in Omaha.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.