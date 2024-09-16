Former high-ranking Canadian military officer found not guilty in decades-old sexual assault case

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A former high-ranking Canadian military officer has been found not guilty of sexual assault and an indecent act. On Monday, a judge in Ontario ruled on the 33-year-old case involving a younger servicemember. Former Vice Adm. Haydn Edmundson faced accusations from a 1991 deployment. The complainant, Stephanie Viau, testified she was 19 and of the lowest rank at the time. Edmundson denied any sexual contact with her. Justice Matthew Webber stated the prosecution failed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He cited issues with Viau’s memory and lack of evidence. Edmundson’s lawyer said his client felt vindicated by the verdict.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.