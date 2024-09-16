Postal Service insists it’s ready for a flood of mail-in ballots

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he’ll work with state election officials to address concerns about mail-in ballots after they warned of persistent problems during the primary season. But he reiterated in a letter Monday that the Postal Service will be ready for the flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November election. Election officials noted that properly addressed election mail was returned and that ballots postmarked on time arrived in election deadlines. DeJoy says the Postal Service already addressed some concerns. He also acknowledges that a massive network reorganization has caused some temporary problems but notes those changes are being paused ahead of the election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.