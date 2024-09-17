Skip to Content
A migrant has died off a Greek island after smugglers ditched 31 people in the sea to avoid patrols

Published 1:45 PM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one migrant has died after smugglers piloting a speedboat from Turkey to an Aegean Sea island forced their passengers into the sea to avoid detection by marine patrols. The remaining 30 migrants on the vessel were unhurt. A coast guard statement says the incident occurred Tuesday off the eastern island of Samos, which is close to the Turkish coast. It says the speedboat was detected after the migrants — including eight children — had been forced overboard. It was stopped following a chase in which coast guard fired warning gunshots that caused no injury. Two suspected smugglers were arrested.

Associated Press

