Billie Jean King set to earn another honor with the Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billie Jean King will become the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey announced Tuesday that their bipartisan legislation had passed the House of Representatives and would be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bill to honor King, the tennis Hall of Famer and activist, had already passed unanimously in the Senate. King had already been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009

