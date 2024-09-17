Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria in a deadly attack. Here’s what we know.

NEW YORK (AP) — In what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack, pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria Tuesday — killing at least nine people, including a young girl, and wounding thousands more. The militant group blamed Israel for the deadly explosions, which targeted an extraordinary breadth of people and showed signs of being a long-planned operation. Much about how the attack was executed is still uncertain, however — and investigators had no immediate word on how the pagers were detonated or if explosives had somehow been sneaked into each pager. The Israeli military declined to comment.

