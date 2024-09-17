Mississippi high court rejects the latest appeal by a man on death row since 1994

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has denied the latest appeal by a man who has been on death row for 30 years. The court ruled 5-4 Monday that Willie Jerome Manning “has had his days in court.” He was convicted of killing two college students in 1992. Manning’s attorney said Tuesday that they would seek a rehearing. Manning has maintained his innocence since his 1994 conviction. His legal team has argued that there is no evidence linking him to the victims. Dissenting justices argued for another hearing. Manning’s attorneys continue to fight for his case to be reexamined.

