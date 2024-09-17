Russia goes all-out with covert disinformation aimed at Harris, Microsoft report says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Microsoft threat intelligence report details how Russia-linked actors are now going full throttle in their covert influence efforts against Vice President Kamala Harris. The report released Tuesday shows how after a slow start, groups linked to the Kremlin have redoubled their commitment to swaying U.S. political opinion as the election nears. The report details fake videos that racked up millions of views across social media that seed disinformation about the Democratic presidential nominee. The report builds on previous U.S. concerns about Russian interference in the upcoming election. Harris’ campaign declined to comment. The Russian embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

