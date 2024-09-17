Tennessee official and executive accused of rigging a bid on a $123M contract are charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee prison official and former executive at a private contractor have been charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and commit perjury after they were accused of rigging a bid on a $123 million contract. Federal prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday. They relate to a 2020 civil suit where contractor Corizon claimed the Tennessee Department of Correction chief financial officer sent internal emails to an executive at a rival company, Centurion of Tennessee. Centurion won the contract and the Tennessee official got a job with Centurion. The criminal charges claim the two men conspired to hide their collusion after the lawsuit was filed. Neither responded to emails seeking comment.

