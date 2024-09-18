Officials identify 2 men killed in Idaho gas station explosion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed when a gas station exploded and started a fire in a remote Idaho town last week. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office say 53-year-old Brandon Cook and 62-year-old Wesley Lineberry were both killed in the explosion at the Atkinson Distributing station in Cardiff, Idaho. A fuel tanker was filling the above-ground tanks just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11 when the explosion occurred. The tanker and gas station were destroyed, and a fire at the site burned for hours. The tanker truck driver and a gas station attendant were also badly burned in the incident and remain hospitalized. The explosion is still under investigation.

