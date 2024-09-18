Tulane’s public health school secures major gift to expand

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longtime donor who has given more than $160 million to Tulane University is the new namesake of the university’s expanding school of public health. The honor for Celia Scott Weatherhead was announced Wednesday by Tulane officials. The university says donations from Weatherhead and her late husband Albert constitute the largest amount given in the school’s history. Tulane also says a new gift from Weatherhead will help make the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine the premier institution of its kind in the nation and among the best in the world. Officials didn’t reveal the amount of Weatherhead’s latest pledge.

