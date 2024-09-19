Attempted prison escape in Honduras leaves 2 inmates dead and 3 injured

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Honduras say that an attempted prisonbreak left two inmates dead and three injured. Officials said 72 prisoners took part in the attempted escape on Thursday from the men’s prison in the town of Tamara, near the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa. They did not clarify how the casualties occurred. Military police were called in to deal with the situation. The force’s commander, Col. Ramiro Muñoz said one of the prisoners died at the prison while the other died a while later, at a nearby hospital. He said there would be an investigation. Honduras has long been plagued by gang violence and overcrowded prisons.

