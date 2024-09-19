Oregon governor uses new land use law to propose rural land for semiconductor facility

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is using a new land use law to propose rural land for a semiconductor facility. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the proposal would expand the city boundaries of Hillsboro, a suburb west of Portland that’s home to Intel, to incorporate half a square mile of new land for a new research center. Oregon is competing against other states to host multibillion-dollar microchip factories. A 2023 state law allowed the governor to designate up to eight sites where city boundaries could be expanded to provide land for such facilities. The law created an exemption to the state’s hallmark land use policy aimed at preventing urban sprawl and protecting nature and agriculture.

