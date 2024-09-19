Police say 1 person has been killed and another seriously injured in a stabbing in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that one person has been killed and another seriously injured in a stabbing incident in central Rotterdam. Police spokesman Wessel Stolle says that a suspect who was detained was also injured. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers are investigating the stabbing near the landmark Erasmus Bridge in central Rotterdam. Stolle says there is no immediate word on a motive, but “all scenarios are open.” The identity of the victims and suspect were not immediately clear.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.