Prosecutors decline to charge a man who killed his neighbor during a deadly dispute in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Prosecutors are declining to charge a Hawaii man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting a neighbor who opened fire at a gathering where three women were killed. Police say prosecutors aren’t charging him because of issues of “self-defense and defense of others.” The shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute. Police responded to a 911 call reporting 59-year-old Hiram Silva was operating a front-end loader and using it to ram multiple cars during a gathering in a carport. Silva then opened fire and a 42-year-old man living in the house shot and killed him with a handgun.

