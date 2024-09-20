Biden opens busy foreign policy stretch as anxious allies shift gaze to Trump, Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is opening a busy stretch tending to international allies anxious about where U.S. foreign policy may be headed when he leaves office in four months. He’s hosting a weekend summit in Delaware with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. He’s also welcoming UAE’s president to the White House on Monday and then setting off for three days at the U.N. General Assembly, where the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are expected to dominate the agenda. But as Biden looks to deal with myriad crises, much of the world is fixated on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, whose race to succeed him will have enormous ramifications around the globe.

