New Zealand’s army chief: Pacific nations need tailored military training

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s army chief, Maj. Gen. Rose King, has highlighted the challenges Pacific Island nations face with foreign military training in an interview with The Associated Press. She explained Friday that larger nations often provide support that isn’t always helpful. New Zealand has built trust through soft power and diverse relationships. China’s influence in the region has raised concerns in the West. New Zealand’s small military focuses on relationships rather than force. King mentioned the army’s challenges, including high attrition rates and budget cuts. She also discussed increasing female representation and addressing extremist views. Despite its size, New Zealand’s army faces pressure from global conflicts and climate change.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.