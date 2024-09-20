Son arrested in killing of Vermont town official father, stepmother and stepbrother

State police say the son of a Vermont town official has been arrested on charges of killing his father, his stepmother and his stepbrother on Sunday in Pawlet. Police say 23-year-old Brian Crossman Jr. of Granville, New York, faces three counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of Brian Crossman Sr., Erica Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft. Police say the shootings happened early Sunday morning inside the family home. New York State Police arrested Crossman Jr., and he was being held without bail. An initial court appearance was expected in Glens Falls, New York, Friday afternoon. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.