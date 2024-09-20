US stops hazardous waste shipments to Michigan from Ohio after court decision

DETROIT (AP) — The federal government has stopped sending hazardous waste to a Michigan landfill from Ohio. It’s the ripple effect after a judge intervened in a different matter and suspended plans for waste shipments from New York state. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been trucking material from Luckey, Ohio, where beryllium, a toxic metal, was produced after World War II. The destination was Wayne Disposal, located 25 miles west of Detroit. A judge on Wednesday froze plans to accept waste there from Lewiston, New York, until a hearing next week.

