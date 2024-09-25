Passenger killed when gunman hijacks city bus, leads police on chase through downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was killed after a gunman hijacked a city bus in Los Angeles, leading to a slow police chase through downtown before the suspect was eventually arrested. Police say the armed man boarded the Metro bus with the driver and two passengers aboard shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday in South Los Angeles. Police were in pursuit as the driver drove at gunpoint for the next hour. It eventually came to a stop and the suspect surrendered. A man was found inside the bus with multiple gunshot wounds, but details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

