Top election official in Nevada county that is key to the presidential race takes stress leave

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The top election official in a northern Nevada county that is key to winning the presidential battleground state is taking a stress-related leave of absence with just over a month to go before Election Day. The announcement about Washoe County interim Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess creates a sense of uncertainty about election operations in a county that has been under near-constant attack from election conspiracy theorists. It’s also the latest high-level change to roil the elections office after two previous registrars quit. On Friday, county officials confirmed Burgess’ leave and said it was unclear if she would return before Election Day on Nov. 5. Burgess said she had no immediate comment.

