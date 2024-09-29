Norway is mulling building a fence on border with Russia, following Finland’s example

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway may put a fence along part or all of the 123-mile border it shares with Russia, a move inspired by a similar project in its Nordic neighbor Finland. The idea was floated by Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl in an interview by the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK published late Saturday. She says a fence can act not only as a deterrent but also uses technology to detect if people are moving close to the border. Finland wants to prevent Moscow using migrants in what it calls Russia’s “hybrid warfare” and is currently building up to fences along the border zone that makes up part of NATO’s northern flank and serves as the European Union’s external border.

