Native Americans in Montana ask court for voting sites on reservation
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans living on a remote Montana reservation have filed a lawsuit against state and county officials saying they don’t have enough places to vote in person. It’s the latest chapter in a decades-long struggle by tribes in the United States seeking equal voting opportunities. The six members of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation want satellite voting offices in their communities for late registration or to vote before Election Day without making long drives to a county courthouse. The legal challenge comes five weeks before the presidential election. Montana’s ballot features a pivotal U.S. Senate race where the Republican candidate has made derogatory comments about Native Americans.