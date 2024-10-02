Independent election experts legitimize tally sheets Venezuela’s opposition says prove Maduro lost

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An independent group of election experts that observed Venezuela’s July presidential election has legitimized the vote tally sheets that the country’s opposition has offered as proof of President Nicolás Maduro’s defeat. Jennie Lincoln led the Carter Center’s mission to Venezuela. She told the Organization of American States Wednesday that the electronic balloting system worked on Election Day and the ruling party as well as other stakeholders “know the truth.” The U.S-based Carter Center was one of the two independent panels that Venezuela’s government invited to observe the vote on July 28, which electoral authorities claimed – without offering any proof – favored Maduro.

