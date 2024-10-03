Nibi the ‘diva’ beaver to stay at rescue center, Massachusetts governor decides

BOSTON (AP) — The question of whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi can stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches was resolved when the Massachusetts governor stepped in to protect Nibi. The state issued a permit Thursday to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue for Nibi to remain at the rehabilitation facility and serve as an educational animal. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey says Nibi has captured the hearts of many of the state’s residents, including her own. Nibi’s fate had made it all the way to the courts before Healey stepped in.

