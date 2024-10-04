Retired New Jersey State Police trooper who stormed Capitol is sentenced to probation
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New Jersey State Police trooper who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a mob of Donald Trump supporters has been sentenced to probation instead of prison. Videos captured Michael Daniele, 61, yelling and flashing a middle finger near police officers guarding the Capitol before he entered the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Daniele expressed his regret for his role in the attack before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced him on Friday to two years of probation, including 30 days of home confinement.