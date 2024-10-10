Another town in Haiti comes under attack a week after gangs killed at least 115 people

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gunmen have invaded another town north of Haiti’s capital, just a week after a massacre killed at least 115 people in the country’s central region. The number of casualties was not immediately known. Residents in the coastal town of Arcahaie called radio stations on Thursday pleading for help and asking that police come and save them. Deputy police spokesman Lionel Lazarre told Radio Caraïbes that officers were on site and that authorities were taking several measures to strengthen their presence. Radio Télé Monopole reported that gunmen attacked the town before dawn, opening fire and wounding multiple people as they set fire to homes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.