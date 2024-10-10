Rwanda’s Marburg outbreak is under control, Africa’s health chief says

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The head of Africa’s top public health agency says that an outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg fever in Rwanda is under control and that travel bans to the East African country are unnecessary. Jean Kaseya of the Africa CDC said on Thursday that the risk of Marburg spreading out of Rwanda is almost zero. He also praised Rwandan authorities’ response to the outbreak, from the military to ambulance service providers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel advisory this week, requiring screening of travelers who have recently been in Rwanda. Marburg has killed 13 people in Rwanda since the outbreak was declared in late September.

