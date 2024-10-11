Martinique’s airport briefly closes after violent protesters overrun the tarmac

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The sole airport on the French Caribbean island of Martinique has reopened after violent protesters tried to break in and forced authorities to temporarily close it, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Officials said the airport resumed operations on Friday. Videos posted on social media showed the protesters, some hooded, invading the international airport on Thursday night. Some attempted to force its main entrance, where hundreds of passengers had taken shelter. Police securing the entrance were seen fending off assaults and sending what appears to be tear gas in the direction of the demonstrators.

