Democrat Hakeem Jeffries stumps in California in a bid to reclaim House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries crisscrossed Southern California over the weekend as his party works to wrest control of the U.S. House from Republicans. Jeffries rallied in communities far from the presidential battlegrounds, in Little Saigon in Orange County and the high desert of Los Angeles County. California is a Democratic strong-hold but the party lost House seats here in recent elections. Jeffries, who is in line to become House speaker if Democrats win the majority, did not have the state to himself over the weekend. Republican Donald Trump held a rally in Coachella and House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson held private events.

